New Delhi, Extending best wishes to the people of Goa on its Liberation Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the present generation may not know that Indians had to obtain permission to visit Goa till 1961 and it was after great sacrifices made by patriots that the state became an integral part of India. Shah extends wishes on Goa Liberation Day; pays tributes to Kakori Train Action martyrs

Indian forces had liberated Goa from Portuguese rule in 1961 in 'Operation Vijay'. The day is celebrated every year to mark the success.

In a post on X on Friday, Shah said, "Best wishes to the people of Goa on Goa Liberation Day. The present generation may not know that Indians had to obtain permission to visit Goa till 1961. Many great souls like Prabhakar Vaidya, Bala Raya Mapari, Nanaji Deshmukh Ji, and Jagannath Rao Joshi Ji stood against this and fought for the liberation of Goa."

"After great sacrifices made by our patriots, Goa became an integral part of India. With heartfelt gratitude, I bow to all the noble souls who endured immense pain for the freedom of Goa."

Shah also paid tributes to the revolutionaries of the Kakori Train Action, including Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan and Roshan Singh on their martyrdom day.

The home minister said their sacrifice gave new energy to the freedom struggle through the 'Kakori Train Action' and shook the foundations of British rule.

He said, "Tribute to Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan and Roshan Singh on their Balidaan Diwas, honouring their sacrifice which gave new energy to the freedom struggle through the 'Kakori Train Action' and shook the foundations of British rule."

The home minister said that these freedom fighters not only realised the resolve that the resources of the country and the goods produced by its hardworking people rightfully belong to the people themselves but they also became a source of inspiration for courage and valour for other revolutionaries.

