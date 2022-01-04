Shah holds high-level security meet

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday held a high-level meeting with the chiefs of country’s security agencies and intelligence wings of armed forces during which several issues including threats from global terror organisations, terror-financing and illicit use of cyberspace were discussed, according to a home ministry statement.

The MHA statement said the “home minister conducted a high-level security meeting to review the prevailing threat scenario in the country and the emerging security challenges”.

The statement said that during the meeting, Shah highlighted the continued threat of terrorism and global terror groups, terror financing, narco-terrorism, organised crime-terror nexus, illicit use of cyberspace, movement of foreign terrorist fighters. The home minister stressed on the need for better coordination and synergy among the central and state security agencies in countering the ever-changing counter terrorism and security challenges, it said.

The heads of security agencies of the country, prominent central intelligence agencies, Central Armed Police Forces, intelligence wings of armed forces, revenue and financial intelligence agencies attended the meeting, the statement said.

Police chiefs of states and Union Territories also joined the meeting through video conferencing, it added.

The meeting is significant in the wake of inputs that Pakistan-based terror organisations; particularly Khalistani outfits may target various cities ahead of assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

A bomb exploded inside the district court complex in Ludhiana on December 23 killing one person and injuring six others. Police had said the terror attack was carried out at the behest of Germany-based Jaswinder Singh Multani of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). German authorities have detained Multani while the NIA has registered a case to investigate a larger conspiracy by SFJ to carry out attacks in Indian cities.

People familiar with the development said security forces have been asked to stay alert ahead of elections.

Last week, the home minister chaired a high-level meeting of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) in which he directed the concerned authorities to arrange container scanners and related equipment for scanning of incoming and outgoing containers at all ports, private and government , people familiar with the development said.

He had also instructed the agencies to develop a narco-canine pool at the national level. He asked the federal drugs enforcement agency Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to make a policy in coordination with the National Security Guard (NSG) under which states’ police will have access to a facility of canine squad that can be used for detecting drugs consignments.

