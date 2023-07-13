Shah lauds Nabard, says farmers to be issued Rupay credit cards

Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said district cooperative banks will issue Rupay credit cards to farmers associated with cooperative societies — a new plan to offer cheaper short-term capital to cultivators. Rupay credit cards will offer loans at 2% to 3% interest rates, he said. Union home minister Amit Shah during the 42nd foundation day of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development , in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Amit Shah Twitter)

Shah made the announcement while addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 42nd foundation day of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), a premier state-backed institution that funds creation of rural assets.

The minister said the state-run bank was the “spine of the nation” and the country’s progress and prosperity wouldn’t have been possible without it.

“Nabard is the spine of the country. It is a mission. It has built the nation,” Shah said.

“The initiative (to issue Rupay credit cards) has not been declared till now. Under this new scheme, we have identified two districts Banaskantha and Panchmahal in Gujarat in which district cooperative banks will issue credit cards to the members of cooperative societies,” Shah said. The initiative will then be extended to the rest of the country.

A cooperative is a business jointly run by members affiliated to it, who share losses and profits, and are key rural institutions. Some major businesses in the country have a cooperative model of business, such as the milk brand Amul. Nabard, a state-run rural development bank, is a linchpin in India’s massive rural economy, with operations ranging from financing agricultural infrastructure and lending for income projects to supporting cooperatives.

Shah said the agriculture bank has infused a total ₹8 lakh crore in the rural economy as refinance for capital formation, aside from ₹12 lakh crore in the overall rural economy. “This means in the last 42 years the Nabard has refinanced ₹20 lakh crore with a 14% rate of growth rate,” he said, lauding the bank’s role.

“When we talk of rural infrastructure development... till now ₹5 lakh crore has been sanctioned.”

In irrigation, 41 million hectares of land have been irrigated under the Nabard, which is 60% of total irrigated land in India, Shah said. In the field of warehousing, a total of 13 million metric tonnes of capacity have been built with the finance from Nabard. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked all of us to set goals to be achieved when we complete hundred years of independence. But no other organisation except Nabard can set the goals for the development of rural agriculture, the development of cooperative finance and the promotion of self-help groups and rural infrastructure,” Shah added.