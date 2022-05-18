Shah reviews Jammu and Kashmir security, takes stock of prep for Amarnath Yatra

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired three back-to-back meetings with top officials of the security establishment to review security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir and assess the security in the state in the wake of a spate of terrorist attacks on civilians in the Valley, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During one such meeting, the minister directed security forces to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively in the Union territory, they added.

National security advisor Ajit Doval, army chief General Manoj Pande, Intelligence Bureau chief Aravind Kumar, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, director generals of central paramilitary forces and senior officers in Jammu and Kashmir Police were among those who attended the meetings.

Reviewing the arrangements for the Yatra, which is set to begin on June 30, Shah asked forces to ensure foolproof security to pilgrims as well as local residents. He asked authorities to ensure that arrangements for pilgrims are made for all essential facilities such as those for movement, accommodation, electricity, water, medical and communication, a statement issued by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The home minister said it is the priority of the Narendra Modi government that the pilgrims coming for the Amarnath Yatra should have hassle free darshan and they should not face any problems,” it said.

The meetings decided that at least 12,000 paramilitary personnel (120 companies), in addition to Jammu and Kashmir Police, will be deployed along the two pilgrimage routes, one from Pahalgam and the other via Baltal.

Lt Governor Sinha said that each pilgrim will be provided with a Radio Frequency Identification Card (RFID) and will be insured with ₹5 lakh, the statement said.

The government is expecting a turnout of around 600,000 pilgrims for the 43-day pilgrimage that will be held after a gap of two years. In 2020 and 2021, the Yatra was held symbolically with just mahants taking the holy mace to the Amarnath shrine in a chopper because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the meeting with top officials, Shah called for enhancement of mobile connectivity along the Yatra route and directed that earth moving equipment be placed at vantage points to clear any landslides.

The Union home minister also asked for an adequate number of oxygen cylinders, medical beds at an altitude of more than 6,000 feet and deployment of ambulances and helicopters to deal with any emergency medical situation.

“He said that all types of transport services should be increased during the Amarnath Yatra for the convenience of passengers,” the home ministry’s statement said.

During the meetings, it was also decided to enable WiFi hotspots to ensure connectivity throughout the 39 km of the Yatra route from Pahalgam in South Kashmir. The other route is through Baltal in central Kashmir where pilgrims trek for nearly 15 km.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Drone cameras, quick reaction teams (QRTs) and specialised units of paramilitary security forces and armed forces will be deployed for safe movement of pilgrims’ buses and private vehicles among others, the officials cited above said.

The issue of recent targeted attacks on civilians in the Valley, including the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit named Rahul Bhat on May 12, also featured in the meetings of the top officials. Clear instructions have been given to the forces to neutralise terrorists, one of the officials cited above said.

“Security forces have been told to conduct coordinated intelligence-based operations to neutralise the terrorists,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

On May 12, Bhat, a government employee, was killed by terrorists inside his office in Budgam district. His killing had triggered protests across the Valley, with as many as 350 employees threatening to resign from their government jobs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A day after, police constable Reyaz Ahmad Thokar was shot dead by terrorists at his residence in Pulwama district.

Four pilgrims were killed and at least 20 people were injured when the bus they were travelling in caught fire near Katra in Jammu on May 13. Probe agencies have not ruled out a terror angle in the case.