Shameful, Bajrang Dal activist killed in BJP-ruled state: MP

Pratap Simha, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of parliament (MP) from Mysuru-Kodagu on Monday lashed out at the Basavaraj Bommai-led state government over the killing of a Bajrang Dal activist.

Activist Harsha, 23, was stabbed to death by unidentified people in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district on Sunday night.

Simha said that it was very painful to see Harsha’s body, but at the same time, it was shameful that even after the BJP government came to power, the same situation continues.

“When all our workers were murdered, we used to blame KFD (Karnataka Forum for Dignity, which was later merged with Popular Front of India), SDPI (social democratic party of India) and then in power, Siddaramaiah. That they were responsible. Now it is our government,” Simha said.

He added that this talk of maintaining peace despite the violations during the hijab row with no action is making it harder for the workers to believe in the party.

“For Harsha, they said that they will take strict action and will our workers believe this? When will we take action? This is why I feel ashamed,” the MP said.

The statements add to the pressure on Bommai, who has been attacked by his partymen ever since he took office in July last year, replacing BS Yediyurappa.

Bommai has been trying hard to keep his partymen and cabinet in line over growing corruption scandals, including the alleged laundering of ill-gotten money through Bitcoin, commission charged for awarding public contracts, demands for reservation changes from dominant communities, including the Panchamasali, cabinet expansion, and his desire to be the face of the 2023 assembly elections.

In 2018, Simha was among the four BJP leaders who had started a march from Kodagu towards Mangaluru to mobilise support against Siddaramaiah over the alleged murder of Hindu workers during the Congress government between 2013-18.

On July 8 2017, Shobha Karandlaje, the then MP of Udupi-Chikmagalur (now a minister of state), had submitted a list to then home minister Rajnath Singh in which she alleged that 23 Hindus were “murdered” in Karnataka since 2015 as a way to target the then chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Her list included even those who died by suicide, but her tone and tenor remained steadfast, making one provocative statement after another, often referring to killings by ‘Jihadi’s’.