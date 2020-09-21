‘Shameful day in Parliament history’: Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Opposition leaders for creating ruckus over farm bills

india

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 19:05 IST

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday slammed the Opposition leaders for their unruly conduct in the Parliament during the passage of two key farm bills on Sunday and their refusal to leave the Rajya Sabha despite the chairman’s order to suspend them this morning.

On the Opposition’s claim that the bills were passed without voting on Sunday, Prasad said the deputy chairman had asked the members of Parliament (MPs), who went to the well of the house, to return to their seats 13 times.

“How can voting take place when you won’t go to your seats,” he said.

Pointing to the possibility of the chairman being physically attacked, the Union minister said, “Yesterday was a shameful day in parliament history. Mic was broken, a leader of a party tore a rule book.”