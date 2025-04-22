Pune, NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday downplayed speculations about a political reunion following recent meetings with his estranged nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, saying there was nothing wrong in talking to representatives of the state government on issues concerning people. Sharad Pawar downplays meetings with nephew Ajit, says nothing wrong in discussing people's issues

Speaking to reporters in Baramati, Pawar expressed concerns over the prevailing water scarcity in the state and advised judicious use of water over the next couple of months.

Pawar senior has met the deputy chief minister thrice in a fortnight. Political circles are abuzz with rapprochement speculations since the duo shared the stage on Monday to discuss the use of Artificial Intelligence in agriculture and the sugar industry in Pune.

Sharad Pawar said Monday's meeting was a discussion on the use of artificial intelligence in sugar production.

"We have been working to increase sugarcane production for several years. Working in silos is not possible, as the government's role is equally important. There is nothing wrong in talking to representatives of the state government on issues concerning the common people," he said.

Pawar also declined to comment on talks of a patch-up between cousins, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, saying it was a family matter and he had no information.

The NCP chief, along with Ajit Pawar's wife and Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar and grandnephew Yugendra Pawar, attended a meeting at Vidya Pratishthan, an educational institute in Baramati.

Yugendra was seen touching Sunetra Pawar's feet to seek her blessings as it was his birthday.

When asked about his gesture, Yugendra said, "Despite political differences, my affection and respect for my uncle and aunt remains unchanged."

Relations between Sharad and Ajit Pawar strained after the latter engineered a split in NCP in July 2023 and joined the Mahayuti government. Several MLAs of the NCP joined the Ajit Pawar camp, leaving Pawar senior to battle the biggest political crisis of his life.

In the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls, Ajit-led NCP bagged 41 of the 57 seats it contested, decimating the NCP faction's tally to 10.

