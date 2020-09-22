Sharad Pawar stages one day fast to support suspended Rajya Sabha MPs

india

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 14:12 IST

Former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar on Tuesday criticised Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh for his conduct during the passage of two contentious farm bills on Sunday and said he is holding a day-long fast in solidarity with eight members of the House suspended for protesting against it.

The eight were suspended on Monday for the remainder of Parliament’s ongoing monsoon session for storming the Well of the House and charging towards Harivansh, who was presiding over the proceedings on Sunday. Parliament marshals formed a double-layered barricade to protect Harivansh. The lawmakers were angry as their demand for the division of votes on the bills was ignored. The bills were passed by voice vote while the opposition wanted them to be referred to a select committee.

Pawar called Harivansh’s behaviour objectionable and added it does not suit the reputation of the Upper House. “I have decided not to have food today [Tuesday] to express my support for the eight members of Rajya Sabha. The members wanted a proper discussion on the farm bills but the deputy chairman chose to pass them without discussion and that too with a voice vote,” he said. “I have never seen such a behaviour by a presiding officer in any of the Houses where I have been a member for 50 years.”

Harivansh has also said he will undertake a day-long fast over the “humiliating conduct against him”.

Pawar, who backed the farmers’ agitation against the legislation, underlined his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) does not support the bills. “[NCP lawmakers] Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha and Praful Patel in Rajya Sabha have opposed the bills.” He added he could not attend the Parliament’s proceedings as he stayed in Mumbai to discuss the Maratha reservation issue.

Pawar said he has also received a notice from the income tax department over financial statements he has submitted with his election affidavits for the last three elections. “The notice says that the Election Commission is not satisfied with the details shared and thus the department has sought the clarification. I heard even Supriya Sule is also going to get such a notice. It looks like they have much love and respect for some people.”