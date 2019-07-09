Shatrughan tweets advice on Karnataka situation, ‘Public sab Janti hai’

Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha Tuesday tweeted against alleged use of “man, muscle and money power” in Karnataka “making a mockery of democracy”.

Sinha, who lost his Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency to Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad after switching to the Congress party, appeared to be hitting out at the BJP –without naming it- in his twitter post.

“Sir, after somehow managing from Goa to Arunachal and many other states, is it now necessary to boast our “Dhan Shakti” to de-stabilise, cripple and capture our very own beautiful state of Karnataka? ....and that too at this juncture, when everything seems to be going good and in the right direction for you? Is this man, muscle and money power-fight really necessary? Why are we making a mockery of democracy in this country? Sinha’s tweet read.

He wished Karnataka government lasted its full term while using a line from a famous Bollywood song to warn against any attempts to destabilize it, “Sir…let’s not forget, Ye Public Hai, Ye Sab Jaanti Hai ! Hope, wish and pray that the Karnataka Government lasts its full term.” Sinha ended his tweet with “Jai Karnataka! Jai Hind!”

Sinha had often criticized the Narendra Modi government during its first term in office despite being a BJP MP from Patna Sahib; he joined the Congress after he was overlooked by the party in favour of Ravi Shankar Prasad who got his first Lok Sabha ticket.

Sinha, however, has been measured in his tweets while commenting on Narendra Modi government after it returned to power with even a bigger mandate.

He had even put out a couple of tweets appearing to be in support of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget in contrast with his party’s official stance.

“It is indeed a dream budget with several key takeaways and policies for economic growth, labour reforms, investment And credit boosts, market reforms, and covering fairly broad spectrum sectors including agriculture, banking, transportation, aviation, power, real estate,” he tweeted after budget presentation on July 5.

A day later he praised the unveiling of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s statue in Varanasi by Prime Minister Modi.

“A very warm feeling, when simple people who have held powerful offices during their tenure are remembered & acknowledged with respect. Amazing gesture, as our beloved, honest former PM, the late & great #LalBahadurShastri ji was honoured by unveiling of his statue in Varanasi. “

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 18:43 IST