Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik on Friday urged women self-help groups to become the torchbearers of a ‘Made in Arunachal’ movement and take their locally produced goods from ‘local to global’. SHGs key to ‘Viksit Arunachal’: Guv Parnaik

Speaking at a special event at Raj Bhavan here, which brought together 69 SHGs from 22 districts across the state, Parnaik stressed the need for dedicated SHG product marketing hubs in key towns such as Itanagar, Ziro, Tezu, Pasighat, Namsai, Aalo, Bomdila, and Tawang, an official statement said.

"The government can provide infrastructure, but the leadership and ownership must come from the SHGs themselves. These hubs should become vibrant SHG bazaars, windows into the creativity and strength of our rural women," he said.

The governor called on the SHGs to embrace innovation while staying rooted in tradition.

He urged them to utilise local resources like bamboo, wild fruits, herbs, and textiles, blending traditional knowledge with modern techniques to create market-ready products.

Encouraging entrepreneurship, he asked members to register their ventures, build collective brands, and actively participate in exhibitions across the country.

Parnaik also announced support for a ‘Train the Trainers’ initiative to build a cadre of ‘Master Didis’ who would mentor other SHGs in business management, hygiene, packaging, and customer service.

Responding to feedback from the SHG members, Parnaik assured them of his continued support.

The governor said he would recommend to the state government the enhancement of transport services, increased CSR participation, and the setting up of SHG product outlets at airports and major city markets.

Reiterating the Prime Minister's vision of empowering two crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’, the governor said, "The SHGs of Arunachal Pradesh are the living proof that this transformation is real, women creating wealth with dignity, driving economic change from the grassroots, and laying the foundation for a Viksit Arunachal and Viksit Bharat."

Joined by his wife Anagha Parnaik, the governor interacted with the SHG members and visited exhibitions set up by the groups.

As a gesture of encouragement, Parnaik purchased a variety of items, which will be distributed to the underprivileged in the districts.

The governor also felicitated three outstanding SHGs for their exemplary work — Mete Dene Cluster Level Federation from Sagalee , Namker Kiyer Mother’s Kitchen Unit from Sangram , and Engo Koje SHG from Pasighat .

The event was organised by Raj Bhavan in collaboration with the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission under the Rural Development department.

Earlier, Rural Development Secretary Dr Sonal Swaroop briefed the gathering on the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ initiative.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.