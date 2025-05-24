Imphal, Following widespread condemnation by Manipur-based Tangkhul Naga organisations regarding the display of Meitei's seven-coloured flag and raising of slogans atop Shirui hill peak by members of Arambai Tenggol, the Meitei organisation on Saturday asserted that misleading content on social media had created unnecessary confusion. Shirui Hills flag row: Meitei organisation Arambai Tenggol rejects provocation claims

It emphasised that the act should not be interpreted as a territorial claim or provocation.

The controversy erupted after a photo went viral on Friday night, showing Arambai Tenggol members in traditional attire holding the Meitei's seven-coloured flag while raising slogans such as "Long live Manipur" and "Mother Shirui be blessed."

The image, originally posted by a Facebook page named 'Manipur Stylish,' was accompanied by a caption that read: "We, the Arambai Tenggol, raised the SALAI TARET Flags as a bold declaration that Arambai Tenggol stands strong across every corner of our land. This is our sacred soil - no other community has the right to stake any claim over the land of Manipur."

This caption sparked outrage among members of the Tangkhul Naga community, who viewed it as inflammatory and disrespectful.

Arambai Tenggol's clarification came after Tangkhul Naga apex student body Tankhul Katamnao Long strongly condemned the incident, which took place at the venue of ongoing 5th State-Level Shirui Lily festival in Ukhurl district.

In a statement, Arambai Tenggol said, "It is deeply unfortunate that the Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong has been misled by inaccurate and misleading information circulated by a Facebook page. In sensitive matters such as this, we believe it is imperative to verify the authenticity of sources before arriving at hasty conclusions."

"Misinterpretation of such events only fuels division, and it is evident that certain elements are working with the intent to disrupt peaceful coexistence between the Meitei and Naga communities" it said.

It also clarified the symbolism behind the event and the flag.

"Shirui Lily is the state flower of Manipur, symbolising the collective identity of the state and not belonging to any single community. The event was officially organised by the state government and participants were merely engaging in cultural celebration within the framework of the state's initiatives," it said.

"The image in question, showing members holding the Salai Taret flag, is being unnecessarily politicised," it said, adding the flag symbolises the unity and peaceful coexistence of indigenous clans of Manipur and is a regular feature at expeditions, sporting events and cultural occasions whether in India or abroad.

"Displaying this flag in Shirui Hills does not, and should not, be construed as a territorial claim or provocation, it added.

"Carrying the flag in the United States, Europe, or the Himalayas does not imply ownership of those regions, its presence here signifies cultural continuity, not confrontation," it said.

The organisation also asserted that slogans in the viral video footage does not contain any content that disrespects or threatens any community.

"We urge TKS and all concerned individuals to examine the context of the video with care and objectivity. The valley of Manipur, and Arambai Tenggol, embrace and honour the spirit of peaceful coexistence among all indigenous communities who respect the unity and integrity of Manipur," it said.

"We hold deep respect for the indigenous Tangkhul community, their customs, and their sacred hills. Our intent was never to offend or incite, but only to stand in solidarity with our traditions, just as others do across our diverse state and nation We appeal to all communities to view our actions as part of a peaceful cultural expression, an expression protected under law, and essential in a democratic, pluralistic society like Manipur," it said.

Condemning Arambai Tenggol for the incident, Tangkhul Katamnao Long said, "The Shirui Lily Festival is a solemn celebration of our rare endemic flower, our land, and the enduring spirit of the Tangkhul Naga people" and "to carry out this kind of symbolic aggression in sacred Tangkhul territory is a calculated attempt to disrupt peace and politicise a neutral cultural platform."

The organisation warned that any repetition of such "reckless and inflammatory" action will not go unchallenged.

"While the Tangkhul people have traditionally welcomed all visitors to the Shirui Lily Festival with open arms, their hospitality must not be mistaken for weakness," it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.