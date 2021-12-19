Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shiv Sena betrayed Hindutva for power in 2019 Maha polls: Shah
Union home minister dared Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to resign from the office and fight elections again.
Union home minister Amit Shah addresses the party workers at Ganesh Krida Maidan, in Pune on Sunday. (ANI)
Updated on Dec 20, 2021 02:46 AM IST
Agencies | , Pune

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said it was decided between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its then alliance partner Shiv Sena that the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections will be fought under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, but the Uddav Thackeray-led party compromised with Hindutva for power.

He dared Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to resign from the office and fight elections again.

“I was here during the Maharashtra elections. I myself had had a conversation with Shiv Sena. And I want to reiterate that it was decided that the election would be fought under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis and the chief minister would be from the BJP. But they denied it. They compromised with Hindutva for power,” Shah said while addressing the BJP workers here.

BJP and Shiv Sena contested the 2019 Assembly elections in Maharashtra in an alliance. However after the alliance emerged victorious, Sena parted ways from the BJP-led coalition over the issue of the chief minister’s post. Later, Thackeray joined hands with the Congress and Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

“They sat on the lap of the ones against whom they have been fighting for two generations. They claimed that we never agreed on making the chief minister from the BJP. In your presence, I and PM Modi had said that the election is being fought under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis and he would be the chief minister. But since you had to be the chief minister, you betrayed us.”

Shah was on a two-day visit to Maharashtra.

In a scathing attack, Shah described the tripartite MVA dispensation as a “punctured rickshaw” whose wheels are going in three different directions and it causing only pollution. Playing on the DBT acronym of the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme of the Narendra Modi government, Shah said in the MVA government Congress takes the ‘D’ for a dealer, Shiv Sena the ‘B’ for a broker, and NCP the ‘T’ for transfers.

Shah also sounded a bugle for the elections to municipal corporations, including Mumbai, which are due next year. He appealed to BJP workers to reach out to voters and explain to them about corruption and other irregularities committed by MVA.

