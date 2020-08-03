Shiv Sena contributes Rs 1 crore for Ram temple, says fulfilled Balasaheb’s promise

india

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 14:36 IST

The office of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday announced that his party - the Shiv Sena - has contributed Rs 1 crore for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Thackeray’s office posted a letter written to the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas on Twitter which said that on the call of his father, thousands of Shiv Sainiks had taken part in the movement to build temple in Ayodhya and that he too is a devotee of Lord Ram.

In the tweet accompanying the letter, Thackeray’s office said that his father and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray had promised to contribute Rs 1 crore for the temple’s construction. “That amount was deposited on July 27.”

शिवसेना पक्ष प्रमुख उद्धव बालासाहेब ठाकरे ने अयोध्या यात्रा के दौरान शिवसेना पार्टी की ओर से राममंदिर निर्माण मे १ करोड़ रुपए का योगदान देने का संकल्प किया था। यह १ करोड़ की संकल्प राशि श्री राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थक्षेत्र ट्रस्ट में २७ जुलाई को RTGS कर दी गई है। pic.twitter.com/ubiiBkdV6r — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) August 3, 2020

Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai said that general secretary of the Ram temple trust Champat Rai has acknowledged the amount given by the party.

“I am saying all this because Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (Ram temple trust official) had recently told reporters that no contribution was made by the Shiv Sena for the temple,” he said.

A grand ceremony has been planned for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited by the Ram Janmabhoomi trust to lay the foundation stone.

A host of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and leaders and functionaries of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will attend the event.

In March, Thackeray had visited Ayodhya to mark the completion of 100 days of his government and had also announced a contribution of Rs 1 crore for the construction of a grand temple. He had also said that while his party has parted ways with the BJP, it remains committed to Hindutva and that the BJP and Hindutva are separate.