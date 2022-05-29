Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Shiv Sena hits back at AIMIM's Owaisi for his ‘bride’ remark: ‘obsession with…’

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had said that the NCP leaders were urging voters to vote for his party in the assembly elections “got married to” Shiv Sena after the polls.
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.
Published on May 29, 2022 11:37 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Kunal Gaurav

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has hit back at All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his “bride” remark targeting the post-poll alliance in Maharashtra. Chaturvedi said that Owaisi’s mindset on women is “not very different from BJP”, with his “obsession with women as brides only.”

“Asaduddin Owaisi’s obsession with brides continue, first with the Mughal wives and now in Bhiwandi,” the Rajya Sabha member tweeted.

In an apparent reference to the Bulli Bai and Sulli Deals app cases in which Muslim women were being auctioned in the virtual space, she added, “I repeat, he was missing when apps were targeting women and now continues this obsession with women as brides only, not very different from BJP mindset on women.”

Owaisi says India is 'neither Thackeray’s nor Modi's': ‘Was formed after...’

During a rally in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi, Owaisi said that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders were urging voters to vote for AIMIM in the 2019 assembly elections to stop Shiv Sena and BJP from coming to power but NCP “got married to” Uddhav Thackeray’s party after the polls.

“I don't know who is the bride among the three parties,” Owaisi said.

Owaisi also slammed NCP chief Sharad Pawar for not meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Nawab Malik's arrest as he did for Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Malik, an NCP leader and minister in the Maharashtra government, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in money laundering cases.

"BJP, NCP, Congress, SP are the secular parties. They think that they should not go to jail but it is okay if someone Muslim party member goes. NCP chief Sharad Pawar goes to meet PM Modi to urge him not to take any action against Sanjay Raut. I want to ask NCP workers why Pawar did not do the same thing for Nawab Malik," he said.

"Is Nawab Malik less than Sanjay Raut? I want to ask Sharad Pawar why you didn't speak for Nawab Malik? Is it because he is a Muslim? Are Sanjay and Nawab not equal?" added Owaisi.

