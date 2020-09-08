e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut appointed party’s chief spokesperson

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut appointed party’s chief spokesperson

The announcement was made by the Sena in the party mouthpiece Saamana on Tuesday. Besides Raut, the party has appointed 10 other members as spokesperson.

india Updated: Sep 08, 2020 12:03 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut speaks to media in Mumbai.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut speaks to media in Mumbai. (ANI)
         

Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena chief, has appointed Sanjay Raut, a Rajya Sabha (RS) member of the Sena, as the party’s chief spokesperson amid criticism over his alleged comments about actor Kangana Raut.

The announcement was made by the Sena in the party mouthpiece Saamana on Tuesday.

Also read: Sena-BJP showdown in Maharashtra upper House as former allies field candidates for deputy chairperson post

Besides Raut, the party has appointed 10 other members as spokesperson.

They are Sena Members of Parliament (MPs) Arvind Sawant, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Dhairyashil Mane; Maharashtra ministers Anil Parab, Uday Samant and Gulabrao Patil; legislators Neelam Gorhe, Pratap Sarnaik and Sunil Prabhu.

Kishori Pednekar, the mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has also been appointed as the spokesperson.

Sarnaik, too, has been vocal against Ranaut and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the latest controversy between the allies turned arch-rivals.

Raut’s remarks on Ranaut have drawn flak from all quarters.

Sena insiders said that the announcement has been made to send a message to party members not to speak on behalf of the party on controversial issues such as the spat between Raut and Ranaut.

Earlier, a Sena functionary had appeared on a TV news channel debate on the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, much to the chagrin of Thackeray, who is also the Maharashtra chief minister.

tags
top news
PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
‘PLA tried to close in, fired shots in air’: India rebuts China’s midnight statement
‘PLA tried to close in, fired shots in air’: India rebuts China’s midnight statement
Congress to give final shape to its Parliament strategy today
Congress to give final shape to its Parliament strategy today
How Delhi Police convinced Manmohan Singh Batla House encounter was genuine
How Delhi Police convinced Manmohan Singh Batla House encounter was genuine
Rhea complains against Sushant’s sisters, Dr Tarun Kumar; case goes to CBI
Rhea complains against Sushant’s sisters, Dr Tarun Kumar; case goes to CBI
Bengaluru drug probe: Raid underway at Kannada actor Sanjana Galrani’s home
Bengaluru drug probe: Raid underway at Kannada actor Sanjana Galrani’s home
‘China acted openly and transparently on Covid-19,’ says Xi Jinping
‘China acted openly and transparently on Covid-19,’ says Xi Jinping
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In