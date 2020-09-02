Shiv Sena’s former chief in Madhya Pradesh shot dead, wife and daughter injured

india

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 23:12 IST

A former president of the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Shiv Sena was shot dead while his wife and daughter were injured in an attack in their house in Indore by unidentified persons in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

“The deceased Ramesh Sahu, 70, who was a dhaba owner, his wife Geeta Sahu, 65, and daughter Jaya Sahu, 42, were asleep in their house adjacent to the dhaba at Tejaji Nagar locality when three assailants entered the house around 2 am on Wednesday and shot at Ramesh Sahu with a country made pistol. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said RNS Bhadoriya, inspector of police, Tejaji Nagar police station.

Geeta Sahu told the police that she heard some noise and opened the door to see three persons with their faces covered and armed with a pistol, sharp-edged weapons and sticks.

They pushed her aside, entered the house and snatched her gold chain. They started looting ornaments and cash. When she resisted they attacked her and her daughters with sticks. They demanded that they be handed over all ornaments and cash. The three men then entered the room where Ramesh Sahu was asleep after which there was the sound of gunfire. The assailants then left the house.

“When my daughter and I entered the room we found my husband with bullet injury in his throat. With the help of driver and others working at the dhaba we rushed to MY Hospital where doctors declared him dead,” Geeta Sahu told the police.

Deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Indore Harinarayanchari Mishra said, “Though it appears to be a case of loot and murder, we are investigating matter on other angles too as the deceased faced about one and a half dozen FIRs lodged with different police stations, related to property disputes. The accused are yet to be identified.”

Mahesh Sharma, district unit president of Shiv Sena in Indore, said, “Ramesh Sahu was state president of Shiv Sena for about a decade from 1991 to 2000. Then he was a member of the party’s national executive for 4 years but later he was not active as a member of the party. We demand a high-level inquiry into the murder and immediate arrest of the accused.”