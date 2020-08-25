Shiv Sena slams Cong MLAs’ protest, calls it akin to questioning Sonia and Rahul

india

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 14:20 IST

The Shiv Sena has taken a dim view of the eleven Congress legislators who have threatened to protest against the government. The party said that their protest is similar to raising questions against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi who extended their support to the formation of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

In an editorial in party’s mouthpiece Saamana, Sena said that there is “instability and unease” within the Congress party but it needs to play the role of an active opposition party.

Congress’ Jalna MLA Kailash Gorantyal has threatened to go on a hunger strike over constituency development funds. He has claimed support of 10 other Congress legislators without naming any one of them. The MLA added that Congress constituencies are given a step-motherly treatment in the distribution of funds. Gorantyal, who defeated Sena’s Arjun Khotkar, had threatened to resign in January after he was not given a spot in the state cabinet.

Also read: Congress turmoil - A look at past instances involving ‘letters’

The editorial in the Marathi daily said the MVA government will complete its full five-year term and the opposition party in Maharashtra need not rejoice over the display of resentment.

“The situation in the country isn’t all well. There is instability and unease in the Congress party itself. There’s Modi government in power but there’s a need for an active opposition party in a parliamentary democracy. The Congress should play the role of an active opposition party,” it stated.

“But instead of questioning the ruling party [at the Centre], the Congress legislators are going on a protest against the government where they are partners. It is their right in a democracy but this is akin to questioning Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi who had given their go-ahead to form the government,” the editorial added.

It further stated that Congress ministers in Maharashtra, Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, and Nitin Raut, have not spoken publicly on the matter but the three leaders are working to keep the government functioning.

“If the Congress legislators are going to sit on a hunger strike then it is the party’s matter to look into. The opposition will get an easy issue and it will add to Congress’ woes. Uddhav Thackeray is capable of resolving political issues,” the editorial said.