Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS men among 20 booked for assaulting auto driver over 'anti-Marathi' remarks

Palghar, Police registered a case against 20 persons, including office-bearers of Shiv Sena and MNS, for allegedly assaulting an autorickshaw driver in full public view in Virar over his anti-Marathi remarks and refusal to speak the language.

Nobody is arrested so far, a police official said on Monday, adding that 13 of the 20 accused have been identified.

A viral video showed the auto driver, Raju Patwa, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, being slapped by a group, including women, on a busy road near Virar railway station on July 12.

He was forced to apologise to a man and his sister with whom he had allegedly misbehaved earlier, as well as to Maharashtra for "insulting" it and its linguistic and cultural heritage.

Activists alleged that the driver had made derogatory remarks against the Marathi language, Maharashtra and Marathi icons.

The attack on the driver was triggered by his video clip which had surfaced on social media, drawing sharp reactions online and from local political groups.

Shiv Sena Virar city chief Uday Jadhav, who was present at the spot on Saturday, said anybody who dares to insult the Marathi language, Maharashtra, or Marathi people, will get a reply in the true Shiv Sena style.

Amid outrage over the incident, police registered an FIR against 20 persons under sections 189 , 190 191 , 115 , and section 351 ). Provisions under the Maharashtra Police Act have also been invoked.

The FIR was lodged by a police officer.

"A group of around 20 individuals unlawfully assembled at the Marjetia Naka rickshaw stand in Virar on July 12. This assembly violated the prohibitory orders currently in force under directives from the MBVV police commissioner," the officer said.

He said the group, allegedly comprising activists and office-bearers of Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, forcibly confronted rickshaw driver Raju Patva.

"They demanded that he speak Marathi, forced him to apologise, and then assaulted and threatened him," he added.

He said nobody has been arrested so far as police are verifying the roles of each individual named in the FIR and investigating.

