Shivraj Chouhan takes 'ticket franchise' jibe at Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh

Continuing his spate of sharply worded attacks, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused Congress stalwarts in Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, of furthering the political careers of their sons through ticket distribution. Amid reports of discontent among Congress ranks over ticket distribution for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, he said it seemed Kamal Nath had been handed over the franchise to distribute Congress tickets. He said he was not listening to anyone. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan(PTI)

"Congress has made this election about the future of Nakul Nath (Congress MP and son of former CM Kamal Nath) and Jaivardhan Singh (Congress MLA and son of Digvijaya Singh). It seems that in MP, Mallikarjun Kharge has given the franchise to distribute Congress tickets to Kamal Nath. After taking the franchise, Kamal Nath is not listening to anybody, he is establishing Nakul Nath and on the other side Digvijaya Singh is establishing Jaivardhan," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The fresh attack comes days after Kamal Nath was heard telling the miffed supporters of a ticket aspirant to tear Digvijaya Singh's clothes. After the BJP said the video displayed infighting among the Congress, the two stalwarts downplayed the video.

On Tuesday, while releasing the party's manifesto, the two leaders got involved in banter.

Singh, in lighter vein, said the party's ticket documents were signed by the state Congress chief (Kamal Nath). "Then whose clothes should be torn?" he asked as party leaders laughed.

Later, Nath said his relationship with Singh was not political.

"It is a relationship of jokes and laughs, of love. Long back, I had given him a power of attorney that he would face verbal abuses for me. That power of attorney is still valid," he added.

Chouhan later took a jibe at the two leaders. "The work is divided in the Congress party. The power of attorney to face abuse has also been given. Kamal Nath himself has revealed he has given the power of attorney to Digvijay Singh to face abuses, which is still valid. Now I want to ask Kamal Nath, why do you do such work that you have to face abuses? If you have to face abuse, then you don't face it yourself and give the power of attorney to someone else," he said.

Meanwhile, a former MLA of the Congress from MP's Mhow constituency staged a protest on Saturday after the party denied him poll ticket.

The Congress has fielded Ram Kishore Shukla from the seat. He had recently joined the Congress after leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"This protest demonstration in Mhow is to demand an answer from the party as to what parameters the party has given to ticket to him (Ram Kishore Shukla) and on what parameters my ticket has been cancelled," he added.

Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 17. The results will be declared on December 3.

With inputs from ANI

