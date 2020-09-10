e-paper
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to dial Uddhav Thackeray over oxygen supply issue

As per the order, the production units in Maharashtra can divert only up to 20% of oxygen generated to industrial use, said the official.

india Updated: Sep 10, 2020 00:28 IST
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Maharashtra government’s decision came when the state government in Madhya Pradesh was considering increasing 3700 beds with oxygen and 564 ICU beds in the state. (Photo @ChouhanShivraj)
Madhya Pradesh chief minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan will dial his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray over the latter’s decision to limit the outsourcing of oxygen outside the state.

In view of the increasing number of Covid patients, the Maharashtra government, in its order dated September 7, has directed the oxygen production units in the state that 80% of their production will be used only for medical treatment and it will be supplied to hospitals within its territory, said an official.

As per the order, the production units in Maharashtra can divert only up to 20% of oxygen generated to industrial use, said the official.

He said at least 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Indore and Bhopal, have oxygen supplied from oxygen production units in Maharashtra besides the local supply.

Indore and Bhopal are big Covid hotspots and the number of patients is increasing by the day across the state. Maharashtra government’s decision came when the state government in Madhya Pradesh was considering increasing 3700 beds with oxygen and 564 ICU beds in the state.

Home minister Narottam Mishra said, “Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will talk to Maharashtra CM in regard to supply of the oxygen.”

State home minister said plants in Madhya Pradesh will be told to increase capacity, underscoring coronavirus patients will not suffer.

“Treatment of the Covid patients will not be affected. We will ensure there is an increase in production of oxygen in the plants in MP by increasing their capacity and we may consider reducing the use of oxygen in the Industrial sector to meet the demand if need arises,” Health minister Prabhuram Chaudhary said.

