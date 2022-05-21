Shivraj Singh Chouhan to give compensation of 72 lakh for riot-hit women in MP’s Khargone

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced additional compensation of ₹72 lakh for women survivors of the Khargone communal riots which broke out last month.

The marriage of a resident of Sanjay Nagar, Laxmi Mucchal, which was scheduled to be held on April 14, was postponed after the gifts and other important items were destroyed during the communal riot. The riot broke out due to the playing of controversial songs by a DJ in front of a mosque during a Ram Navami procession on April 10.

As of now, a total compensation of ₹1.32 crore has been distributed among the riot-affected people. The CM joined the marriage virtually with his wife on Friday night.

Earlier, MP agriculture minister Kamal Patel, who is in charge of Khargone district, attended the wedding and gave gifts to the bride.

After the riots, more than 170 people were arrested and 65 FIRs were lodged. The MP government is probing the matter and a tribunal has also been formed to recover the damage from rioters. After the riots, the district administration demolished at least 55 houses, shops and other establishments.