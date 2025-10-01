SHO baton-charges at Durga pandal in UP, loses post after residents protest

A senior inspector was removed from his post in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Wednesday after he baton-charged and misbehaved with people "unprovoked" and residents staged a protest. SHO Rajendra Prasad Singh had reportedly arrived at a Durga Pandal in the area where two motorcycles had collided.(ANI/Representative)

SHO Rajendra Prasad Singh had reportedly arrived at a Durga Pandal in the area where two motorcycles had collided. He is accused of resorting to baton-charge despite no provocation, which triggered public's outrage.

After the incident, local residents and members of the Indian Club, which had organised the pandal, staged a sit-in protest against the SHO. What started as a protest by locals was later joined by several Durga pandal committees.

Following the stir that lasted five hours, Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Dinesh Kumar Shukla and Circle Officer (Rasra) Alok Gupta reached the spot, reported news agency PTI.

It was then announced that Singh was removed from the post of SHO and Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said Sanjay Shukla has been appointed as the new SHO of Ubhaon police station.

Besides, an enquiry has been initiated in the case.

(With PTI inputs)