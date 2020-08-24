Shoots of over 30 films, songs get completed in Uttarakhand as state govt eases norms

india

With the Unlock process underway in the state after three months of nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, 33 film shoots have been completed in the state, informed officials.

KS Chauhan, nodal officer of Uttarakhand Film Development Council (UFDC) said that these shoots include songs, films, short movies and videos.

“The demand to conduct shoots in Uttarakhand has been high as producers are not able to travel to foreign countries and the state provides picturesque locations similar to foreign locations. Since the process of Unlock started at the end of June, we received requests for 33 shooting projects, all of which were approved. The work continued with officials ensuring that social distancing and all other norms are strictly followed,” said Chauhan.

The official said the feedback received from the film community revealed that the documentation and the approval process in Uttarakhand is easier as compared to Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, which is why the demand is high.

Chauhan further informed that at present, a production team is conducting a recce in the state for Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Jersey’. The approval for the project will be given soon after the locations are finalised.

In a bid to welcome film producers and shooting units to the state, the Uttarakhand government, on June 20, issued standard operating procedures (SOP) for film shooting with a focus on physical and social distancing, regular thermal scanning and frequent sanitisation.

The district administrations had been directed to ensure that film shooting activities are closely monitored and in case of any violation, the concerned sections of Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) are enforced.

Production houses had been asked to ensure thermal screening of all crew members or staff on a daily basis, and use of a non-contact thermometer or fever guns.

Film shooting will not be allowed in containment zones and the head of the film shooting unit or audio-visual sector must ensure that no member of the team or crew belong to the Covid-19 containment zone of the district. Indoor shoots will have a maximum capacity of 15 people while outdoor shoots will have a maximum of 30 people.

Last month, the guidelines were revised and the maximum capacity for indoor shoots was increased to 50 persons with a strict enforcement of social distancing guidelines. However, there are no restrictions on the number of persons for an outdoor film shoot, subject to following all norms of physical distancing and safety norms issued by the state and Central government.

On Sunday, information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said that production of films and television programmes can resume with all essential health protocols in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

After a consultation with the home ministry and the health ministry, a standard operating procedure (SOP) has been firmed up for the production of films and television programmes, including adherence to social distancing, respiratory etiquette and use of face masks, Javadekar said in an announcement cheered by the entertainment industry based in Mumbai.

According to the SOP, actors facing the camera will be exempt from wearing masks. All remaining crew members will have to adhere to the guidelines of the health ministry. In some cases, people aged over 60 years - considered a high-risk group - are not allowed on the sets.