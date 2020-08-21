e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Shops, offices to remain shut on weekends in Hry

Shops, offices to remain shut on weekends in Hry

india Updated: Aug 21, 2020 23:55 IST
Archana Mishra
Archana Mishra
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram: All

shopping malls, market complexes, public and private offices except those dealing with essential goods and services will remain shut on every Saturday and Sunday in Haryana till any further orders to contain the spread of Covid-19, according to an order issued by the state government on Friday.

Senior state officials, however, clarified that it is not a weekend lockdown as there is no restriction on the movement of people and traffic.

The decision was declared by the state home minister, Anil Vij, on Twitter on Friday evening. “All offices and shops except essential will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to Covid-19.”

Keshani Anand Arora, chief secretary, who is also the chairperson of the executive committee of the state disaster management authority issued an order in the evening in this regard.

A senior state official privy to the matter said that the decision has been taken as citizens are taking a callous approach in dealing with the pandemic. “No curfew has been imposed. Since gatherings are taking place and huge rush of people is seen in market complexes, we are noticing citizens are taking the pandemic lightly,” the official said.

The state tally has reached 52,129, with the death toll at 585.

In a press statement issued from Chandigarh, an official spokesperson said that these orders shall remain in force till any further notice is issued. It will have no effect on public and private transport.

Shopping malls and market associations in the city, however, expressed disappointment on the move. Aman Bajaj, member, Metropolitan Mall Association, said that they never anticipated the move by the state government. “Shop owners are disappointed with the step taken by the state government to close shops on weekends. The business is already affected as malls opened in the later stages of the unlock phase. In a week, there are nearly three to four days with no sale at all. We were gradually regaining our customers on Saturdays and Sundays as people are occupied during the weekday due to work from home. The decision will affect us badly.”

Harinder Rana, president, Palam Vyapar Kendra Market Association, said that the business will be affected. “But nothing can be done as it is a government order and we cannot go against them. We have been informed that challans will be issued if shops except those dealing in essential goods are opened on weekends,” said Rana.

top news
China tells Pakistan it opposes ‘unilateral’ steps that complicate situation in Kashmir
China tells Pakistan it opposes ‘unilateral’ steps that complicate situation in Kashmir
WHO hopes Covid-19 can be over in two years, chief Tedros says
WHO hopes Covid-19 can be over in two years, chief Tedros says
‘Facebook denounces hate and bigotry’, says its India chief amid content row
‘Facebook denounces hate and bigotry’, says its India chief amid content row
AIIMS forensic team to analyze Sushant Singh Rajput case reports, give medico-legal opinion
AIIMS forensic team to analyze Sushant Singh Rajput case reports, give medico-legal opinion
India records highest recoveries, nears Covid-19 peak
India records highest recoveries, nears Covid-19 peak
P Varavara Rao’s neurological status unstable: Medical report
P Varavara Rao’s neurological status unstable: Medical report
New satellite imagery suggests China is building military infrastructure opposite Lipulekh
New satellite imagery suggests China is building military infrastructure opposite Lipulekh
Covid update: Mask-free Beijing; ECI’s poll guidelines; IPL teams land in UAE
Covid update: Mask-free Beijing; ECI’s poll guidelines; IPL teams land in UAE
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In