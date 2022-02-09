Should have kept in mind dignity of post: Kharge jabs PM for 'misusing' Parliament for electoral gains

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not addressing questions raised by the Congress during the ongoing budget session, including those on Chinese aggression, rising inflation and the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Coming down heavily on Modi, Kharge alleged the Prime Minister was “misusing” Parliament for political electoral gains, referring to the upcoming elections in the five states, including the high-stake Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

“The Prime Minister was only attacking Congress and was not answering questions raised by the party. Congress party raised issues like China's extreme aggression, rising inflation in the country, unemployment, crisis arising out of Pegasus and COVID-19 in front of the government, but the Prime Minister did not say anything on these issues,” news agency ANI quoted Kharge as saying.

The Congress leader further slammed Modi stating that he should have kept in mind the dignity of the post he is occupying.

"The Prime Minister should have kept in mind the dignity of the post but he talked only on those issues which can be used for elections in five states, if there is any hate and anger against Congress, Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru and Rahul Gandhi, he can speak these things outside the House and should have responded to the issues raised by the Congress in the House. But the Prime Minister has misused the House for electoral gains.

Kharge then trained guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for wanting to divide the country on the basis of religion. "Since independence till now all the people in the country are living together, in a democracy, all the people are voting which is because of the contribution of the Congress party. Whereas the mindset of the BJP is to divide the country on the basis of religion because they do not want to keep the country united," ANI further quoted him as saying.

Modi had tore into the Congress party during his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's speech in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Launching a stinging attack, the Prime Minister had said the Congress's thinking has been hijacked by “urban naxals”.

“Had there been no Congress, there would be no Emergency. India would be free of dynastic rule and would tread on the path of Swadeshi instead of being influenced by foreign mindset. Had there been no Congress, poor would get electricity and water,” the prime minister had added.