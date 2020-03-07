‘Should I die’, KCR asks, declares he doesn’t have a birth certificate

india

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 20:20 IST

Highlights KCR proposed introducing an identity card for Indian nationals

KCR says he doesn’t have a birth certificate

Telangana government says it will bring resolution to oppose CAA

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday suggested that the Centre should introduce a national identity card for the citizens, instead of pushing controversial provisions like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NRC) that create a wedge in the society.

Intervening during a discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the state assembly, KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, alleged people were being asked to produce birth documents of their parents to prove their citizenship as part of the NPR exercise and said it was wrong.

“Honestly speaking, I don’t have my birth certificate. If I am asked who I am in this country, what should I say? How do I prove? I was born in my native village, in our own house. There were no hospitals then; so, I don’t have birth certificate,” the chief minister said.

He recalled that in the older days, elders used to get horoscopes prepared by priests.

“That is treated as birth certificate. There is no official stamp on it. Even today, I have my birth star document. It is with my wife. Except for that document, we don’t have any other documents. Should I die, if I am asked to bring my father’s birth certificate, when I myself don’t have one?” KCR asked.

The chief minister reasoned that if he didn’t have the birth document despite coming from a wealthy family that owned 580 acres of land and a huge building, it would be unreasonable to expect the marginalised section to have it.

“Having born in such a big family, I don’t have a birth certificate. How will Dalits, STs (Scheduled Tribes) and poor people have the birth certificates? If they ask for all these details today, where to get them from? Why this huge turmoil in this country? What we suggest is to introduce a national identity card or something else instead,” he said.

He alleged respect for India was eroding world over due to CAA, NRC and NPR.

“It is an issue connected with India’s respect in the world. The United Nations is discussing, international assembly is discussing. A lot of negativity about the country has already been created. How can we all keep quiet to such things that harm the reputation of the country? We will definitely oppose,” KCR said.

He said the CAA was against the very fundamentals of the Indian Constitution.

“The very first sentence in the Constitution is without any religion, caste and creed. But, if they say exclude a particular religion, then that is not acceptable to us. We won’t agree. Not just we, no civilized society will accept it,” he said.

He said a resolution would be introduced in the Assembly in the coming days and a half-day discussion would be allowed.

“We should live with dignity. Yes, we are a part of this country and we have a right. We will certainly raise our voice. Let BJP members also speak on the resolution. We will record the views of everybody here. Let it then be placed before the public. They will judge what is correct,” he said.