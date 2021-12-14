Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Should settle there: Pralhad Joshi after Farooq Abdullah says India should talk with Pakistan

On Monday, Farooq Abdullah asked the government to hold talks with Pakistan and find a way to bring peace in Kashmir, following the terror attack which claimed the lives of three cops in Srinagar.
Union minister of parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday asked Farooq Abdullah to “settle” in Pakistan.
Updated on Dec 14, 2021 03:09 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi

A day after National Conference president Farooq Abdullah nudged the government to hold talks with Pakistan over a terror attack in Srinagar, Union minister of parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday hit out at the NC leader asking him to "settle" in the neighbouring country.

“He has said many times that India should talk to Pakistan. If he likes Pakistan so much, then he should settle there,” Pralhad Joshi said, according to news agency ANI.

On Monday, Farooq Abdullah asked the government to hold talks with Pakistan and find a way to bring peace in Kashmir, following the terror attack which claimed the lives of three cops in Srinagar. The NC leader said both India and Pakistan should "shed their egos" and come forward for dialogue, according to news agency PTI.

In a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NC leader also remarked that India needs a “bold" prime minister who can hold everybody together -- be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, or anybody, reported PTI.

Two police personnel were killed and 12 others injured after terrorists attacked a police vehicle near a police camp at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday.

The injured personnel were rushed to an Army Hospital where they are undergoing treatment, according to Kashmir Zone Police.

Kashmir zone inspector general of police, Vijay Kumar, said on Tuesday that the attack was planned and carried out by foreign terrorists who will be tracked and killed.

“It was a planned attack by two foreign terrorists and one local terrorist. Three police personnel have lost their lives in this attack. One terrorist who managed to flee will be caught and the group will be neutralised soon,” Kumar told reporters.

