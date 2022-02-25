Show data on quota in promotion for SCs, STs: Apex court to Centre

NEW DELHI The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Union government to submit “contemporaneous data” to show their application of mind while providing for reservation in promotion for people belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

A bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai said that the data must relate to the period post the Supreme Court’s 2006 judgment in M Nagaraj by which certain conditions were laid down for the government before making provisions for reservation in promotion.

“The Union of India is directed to file an affidavit giving particulars of the contemporaneous data along with the application of mind in providing reservation in promotion,” directed the bench, giving the Centre two weeks to adduce the statistics.

In 2006, a Constitution bench ruling in the M Nagaraj case made it incumbent upon the state to collect quantifiable data showing the inadequacy of representation of a section of people in public employment in addition to maintaining overall administrative efficiency.

The aspect of quantifiable data was endorsed by another Constitution bench in its 2018 ruling in the Jarnail Singh case which further mandated the exclusion of the “creamy layer” before providing for reservation in promotions.

By a judgment in January, the top court turned down the Union government’s plea to dilute the requirement of collecting quantifiable data by the Centre and states to determine the representation of SCs/STs while implementing reservation in promotion.

It also declared that the government shall have to collect empirical data with respect to each cadre of the public employment, emphasising that adequacy of representation cannot be gauged either on the basis of data on representation of SCs/STs with reference to the entire service or in the proportion of their population. A cadre should represent a grade or category of posts to which promotion is sought, it said.

The top court laid down the legal position while hearing a clutch of petitions arising out of judgments from 11 different high courts, which had delivered rulings on various pertinent reservation policies in the last 10 years. Some of the states from where these judgments arose included Maharashtra, Bihar, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab.

On Thursday, the court took up the individual cases from different high courts when it sought to chalk out the way forward.

Senior lawyers Rajeev Dhavan and Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing some non-reserved category employees, argued that the bunch of cases can be categorised on the basis of admission by the Centre and states regarding the absence of contemporaneous data. They contended that where the governments have conceded lack of data, the court could issue orders straight away.

But additional solicitor general Balbir Singh, appearing for the Centre, responded that the Union government has been reviewing data on an annual basis. “There is an officer deployed to study the data. We have sufficient provisions for collecting and analysing data,” added the law officer.

The ASG’s statement on the existence of data was countered by the lawyers from the other side, prompting the bench to direct the Centre to place the data on record.

“Tell us about data...the contemporaneous data and not the old one. You show us what you have done. We will start with cases from Delhi (high court), Punjab and Haryana (high court) and Railways. You submit your data to show how you gave reservation in promotion,” the bench told Singh.

It added: “There issue has to be decided early. There are promotions are stuck. There are already three judgments. Let there not be a fourth one. You also tell us the way forward because we are getting stuck in what has happened in the last 15 years. And you have also been complaining of administrative issues because of not being able to provide promotion.”

Singh said that the government would adduce the data as sought by the court within two weeks so that the next hearing in April could take place effectively.

The January 2022 judgment by a three-judge bench, led by justice Rao, further ruled that there should be a periodic review of the data collected to determine inadequacy of representation for the purpose of providing reservation in promotions, leaving it to the Centre and states to decide what should be a “reasonable” time gap for such an exercise.

Declaring cadre as a unit for the purpose of collecting quantifiable data in relation to promotional posts, the court had negated a 2019 judgment by the two-judge bench, which upheld the validity of a reservation law in Karnataka, and the method of taking a sample or the entire service as the unit to determine the adequacy of representation for SCs/STs.

The court had further declined the Centre’s request to lay down judicial yardsticks for determining inadequate representation of SCs/STs, stating that it should be left to the discretion of the state since such determination depends upon myriad factors which a court cannot envisage.

Another submission by attorney general KK Venugopal on behalf of the Union government regarding proportionate representation as the test of adequacy failed to cut ice with the court in January. “The attempt of the learned Attorney General to impress upon this court that the proportion of SCs/STs in the population of India should be taken as the test for determining whether they are adequately represented in promotional posts, did not yield results,” noted the bench in the previous verdict.

