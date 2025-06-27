Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday expressed concern over the quality of police investigation and intelligence operations in the state. Siddaramaiah expresses concern over quality of police investigation, intelligence ops

Charing a review meeting with senior police officials, the CM expressed displeasure over the stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, which claimed 11 lives and left 33 others injured.

The tragedy occurred during a celebratory event held by Royal Challengers Bengaluru following their Indian Premier League victory.

"I have been an MLA since 1983 and I have served as chief minister. I have never seen such a stampede before. What is the use of the intelligence department if they cannot provide timely and accurate information? As a result, 11 people lost their lives," Siddaramaiah said.

He noted that the deaths occurred around 3.50 PM on June 4, but officials failed to report the seriousness of the incident.

"Even at 5.45 PM, I was informed that only one person had died, when in fact 11 had already died. Had accurate information been given in time, the stadium event could have been cancelled," he added.

Following the incident, several senior police officials, including Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, Additional Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash, DCP Shekhar H Tekkannavar, and ACP C Balakrishna, were suspended.

"I am too upset that senior officials had to be suspended. But wasn’t there a clear lapse on their part?" Siddaramaiah asked.

He also expressed concern over the declining quality of police investigations. Citing a robbery case in Bidar in broad daylight, he said the accused in the case are yet to be arrested despite being identified five months ago.

The CM warned that delays in filing charge sheets in criminal cases would not be tolerated.

Addressing the law and order situation in Mangaluru, where a series of communal murders have occurred, Siddaramaiah linked the violence to hate speeches and questioned why no suo moto action was being taken.

"Why is action not being taken against those giving hate speeches and disturbing public peace? If you don’t act, we will be forced to act against you," he warned officials.

He said such incidents were primarily occurring in Dakshina Kannada district, not in other parts of the state, and instructed police to identify and take strict legal action against those responsible, regardless of their influence.

"No matter who they are or how powerful they are, action must be taken against those delivering inflammatory speeches," the CM emphasised.

Speaking to reporters later, Siddaramaiah said he had also directed officials to take firm steps to prevent child marriages and female foeticide across the state.

