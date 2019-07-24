Sidhu breaks silence, says won’t quit Cong

AMRITSAR: Weeks after staying incommunicado amid a tussle with chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh over portfolios, former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday met supporters at his residence and assured them he would not leave the Congress.

Sidhu, whose resignation was accepted by Amarinder and Punjab governor VPS Badnore on Saturday, returned to Amritsar on Sunday. He spent time on Tuesday with his supporters, including councillors from Amritsar East, the assembly constituency he represents.

“Sidhu saab told us he has dedicated himself to Amritsar and the people of Punjab and will work for them while staying within the party. There is no question of him leaving,” said Jatinder Singh Bhatia, a councillor.

“As far as the present circumstances are concerned, he said everybody has ups and downs in their lives. This is not happening for the first time in his career. He had resigned from the Rajya Sabha too. It’s not a big thing,” Bhatia added.

Another councilor Damandeep Singh said, “All the councillors who met him offered their resignations in his support. But Sidhu asked us not to quit and work for the welfare of the people. He said he will sit in office from 11 am to 1 pm to redress grievances of the people.”

As his supporters were busy clicking selfies with him, Sidhu kept his distance from mediapersons who were not allowed to enter the house. Camera crews of TV channels took shots of Sidhu with his supporters from outside the gate.

Sidhu had refused to communicate with anyone after his removal as local bodies minister. Though he was given the power portfolio, he refused to take charge and stepped down as minister.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 00:06 IST