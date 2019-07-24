Navjot Singh Sidhu breaks silence, tells supporters won’t quit party

Weeks after remaining incommunicado amid tussle with chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh over portfolios, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday met his supporters at his residence here and told them that he won’t leave the Congress.

Sidhu, whose resignation was accepted by the chief minister and Punjab governor VPS Badnore on Saturday, had returned to Amritsar on Sunday evening.

He spent around hours with his supporters, including councilors from Amritsar East — the assembly constituency represented by him.

“Sidhu saab told us he has dedicated himself to Amritsar and people of Punjab and will work for them while staying within the party. There is no question of him leaving it,” said Jatinder Singh Bhatia, a councillor.

“As far as the present circumstances are concerned, he said everybody has ups and downs in their lives. This is not happening for the first time in his career. He had resigned from from the Rajya Sabha too. It’s not a big thing,” Bhatia added.

“All the councilors who met him (Sidhu) today offered their resignations in his support. But Sidhu asked us not to quit and work for the welfare of the people. He said he will sit in the office from 11 am to 1 pm to redress grievances of the people,” said another councilor Damandeep Singh. As his supporters were busy clicking selfies with him, Sidhu kept distance from mediapersons who were not allowed to enter the house. Camera crews of TV channels took shots of Sidhu with his supporters from outside the gate.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 03:45 IST