Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Protesters tear down hoardings with Mann's face

Hours after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down in Punjab's Mansa district, dozens of his supporters went on a mini-rampage outside the hospital to which he was rushed after he was shot. Visuals showed a small but vociferous crowd of people shouting slogans in support of Moose Wala and against the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government. A video also showed some of Moose Wala's supporters tearing down hoardings with Mann's face.

Sidhu Moose Wala's supporters and opposition leaders have blamed chief minister Bhagwant Mann for his death because the state government yesterday reduced the singer's security detail.

In line with orders that reduced or stopped security cover to 424 people, including Moose Wala, two of four police personnel were withdrawn.

Moose Wala did, however, also have two Punjab Police commandos assigned to him but he did not take them with him, the state's top cop, DGP VK Bhawra, told reporters late Sunday night.

Bhawra also told reporters police believe gangsters Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi were responsible for Sidhu Moose Wala's killing. Apparent confessions from both emerged on Facebook but police have not confirmed their veracity.

The senior police officer also said 30 cartridges were recovered from the crime scene. Police believe three 9mm pistols were used in the murder.

Earlier in the day the SUV Moose Wala was travelling in - a Mahindra Thar - was boxed in between two vehicles and over 30 rounds fired at the singer and the two men with whom he was travelling.

A disturbing video that was widely shared on social media shows a cracked windshield riddled with bullet holes, broken windows and Moose Wala,, with blood on his clothes, in an unconscious state.

The murder has triggered furious political backlash against the AAP, with the Akali Dal, the BJP, the Congress and other opposition leaders, including former chief minister Amarinder Singh, tearing into Arvind Kejriwal's party.

Chief minister Mann tweeted earlier appealing for calm and assuring Moose Wala's supporters that those invovled would be caught and punished.

