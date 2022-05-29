Home / India News / Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Protesters tear down hoardings with Mann's face
Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Protesters tear down hoardings with Mann's face

Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Punjab DGP VK Bhawra said gangsters Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi are believed to be responsible for Moose Wala's murder.
Supporters of slain Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala protest against the Bhagwant Mann government outside the Mansa Civil Hospital
Published on May 29, 2022 10:30 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Hours after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down in Punjab's Mansa district, dozens of his supporters went on a mini-rampage outside the hospital to which he was rushed after he was shot. Visuals showed a small but vociferous crowd of people shouting slogans in support of Moose Wala and against the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government. A video also showed some of Moose Wala's supporters tearing down hoardings with Mann's face.

Sidhu Moose Wala's supporters and opposition leaders have blamed chief minister Bhagwant Mann for his death because the state government yesterday reduced the singer's security detail.

'No fear of law': Opposition slams AAP | 'Nobody safe in Punjab': Amarinder

In line with orders that reduced or stopped security cover to 424 people, including Moose Wala, two of four police personnel were withdrawn.

Moose Wala did, however, also have two Punjab Police commandos assigned to him but he did not take them with him, the state's top cop, DGP VK Bhawra, told reporters late Sunday night.

READ: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead day after govt withdrew his security

Bhawra also told reporters police believe gangsters Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi were responsible for Sidhu Moose Wala's killing. Apparent confessions from both emerged on Facebook but police have not confirmed their veracity.

READ: Moose Wala had two gunmen, he travelled without them - Police

The senior police officer also said 30 cartridges were recovered from the crime scene. Police believe three 9mm pistols were used in the murder.

READ: Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi & gang rivalry behind Moose Wala murder: Punjab DGP

Earlier in the day the SUV Moose Wala was travelling in - a Mahindra Thar - was boxed in between two vehicles and over 30 rounds fired at the singer and the two men with whom he was travelling.

READ: Video shows bullet holes, blood all over Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle

A disturbing video that was widely shared on social media shows a cracked windshield riddled with bullet holes, broken windows and Moose Wala,, with blood on his clothes, in an unconscious state.

The murder has triggered furious political backlash against the AAP, with the Akali Dal, the BJP, the Congress and other opposition leaders, including former chief minister Amarinder Singh, tearing into Arvind Kejriwal's party. 

Chief minister Mann tweeted earlier appealing for calm and assuring Moose Wala's supporters that those invovled would be caught and punished.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
punjab sidhu moose wala
