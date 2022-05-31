Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Suspect arrested from Dehradun sent to 5-day police custody

Manpreet Singh alias Bhau, who was detained from Dehradun in a joint operation by the Uttarakhand Police’s Special Task Force (STF) and a team of Punjab Police and later arrested, was sent to five-day police custody by a Mansa court in connection with the killing of popular Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala in Mansa district.

Confirming the arrest, Mansa inspector general PK Yadav claimed that Manpreet has played a key role in the murder of Moose Wala.

The 28-year-old Congress leader was shot dead in broad daylight Sunday evening, when he was travelling in his SUV, just 4 km away from his home. Moose Wala's body was cremated on Tuesday afternoon in his ancestral village in Moosa in Punjab's Mansa district.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police obtained the custody of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, named as a suspect in the murder of Moose Wala, for five days. Bishnoi's custody has reportedly been obtained in connection with an old case.

The Congress leader’s murder has triggered a huge political row in the state amid calls for the dismissal of the Bhagwant Mann government. The death was reported just a day after his security was downgraded. Moose Wala was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on Saturday on a temporary basis.

The Punjab chief minister on Monday ordered a review into the decision of scaling down his security amid wide criticism. The move was taken by the state government - against the “VIP culture” - affected hundreds.

On Monday, his family had refused to allow the post-mortem of the body after the Punjab police claimed it was a case of inter-gang rivalry.

Punjab DGP VK Bhawra, however, later clarified that he had the highest regard for the singer-politician. On no occasion, he added, he had called the 28-year-old a gangster.

(With inputs from Punjab bureau)

