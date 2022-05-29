Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Charanjit Channi targets AAP's 'badlav'

Former Punjab chief minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday hit out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the murder of popular singer and Congress member Sidhu Moose Wala, saying this was not the ‘badlav’ (change) the the state wanted when it brought the AAP to power.

“Deeply saddened over the tragic murder of Sidhu Moosewala. He enhanced the prestige of our mother language, Punjabi, across the globe. To me, he was not a singer or a politician, but a dear friend. This is not the BADLAV people of Punjab wanted,” Channi tweeted on Moose Wala's killing.

During its campaigning for February's Punjab assembly polls, the AAP emphasised heavily on ‘badlav,’ promising to bring about a change if voted to power. Following the party's stupendous win, Bhagwant Mann succeeded Channi in the border state's top post.

The killing of Moose Wala, who was just 28, took place in Mansa and came a day after the Punjab government removed security cover provided to more than 400 people, including the now-deceased Congress leader. The opposition hit out at the AAP-led dispensation over the said move, as well as the general state of law and order affairs in Punjab.

