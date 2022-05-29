Sidhu Moose Wala’s security was not withdrawn, temporarily curtailed, says Punjab DGP

MANSA: Congress leader and singer Sidhu Moose Wala Shubhdeep Singh’s security was not withdrawn but curtailed, Punjab director general of police VK Bhawra said on Sunday evening after a barrage of criticism over reports that linked the killing of the 28-year-old singer to the state government’s reported decision to withdraw his security.

“Two out of four commandos were withdrawn from his security temporarily due to Ghalughara Diwas. But two commandos were still attached with him but he refused to take them along and even told them there is no need to come,” Punjab’s top police officer Bhawra said.

“He (Moose Wala) even had a private bulletproof vehicle but did not use it today. IG Bathinda range and SSP Bathinda are camping in Mansa. An operation is underway in the entire area to nab the suspects. ADGP law and order has mobilised the maximum force required in the area.”

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by a group of unidentified assailants at about 5.30pm on Sunday at Jawaharke village in Mansa district.

The DGP said, prima facie, Sunday’s shooting appeared to be an inter-gang rivalry between Lawrence Bishnoi Group and Lucky Patial group. “Lawrence Bishnoi group has taken the responsibility of Sidhu Mooswala’s murder citing it as a retaliation to the killing of (Youth Akali Dal leader) Vicky Midhukhera,” he said.

Three shooters identified as Sunny, Anil Lath and Bholu, all residents of Haryana have already been arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with the murder of Vicky Midhukhera. A fourth suspect, Shaganpreet, who was manager of Sidhu Moosewala was also named as an accused in the FIR registered for Vicky’s murder. Shaganpreet has escaped to Australia and is wanted by the police.

Moosewala, his cousin and a neighbour were on the way to his aunt’s house in Khara village when the attackers, travelling in two sports utility vehicles intercepted them and fired shots.

“A Bolero and a Scorpio car intercepted them when they entered Jawaharke village and unidentified assailants open heavy fire on them. Moosewala and two others sustained bullet injuries in a firing incident. They all were rushed to Mansa civil hospital, where Moosewala was declared brought dead by doctors,” Mansa senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora said.

A third car had been trailing them, said police chief Bhawra.

Bhawra added that the police found about 30 empty rounds of 9 mm and .315 bore firearms on the spot. The DGP said that preliminary investigations revealed that three weapons including 7.62mm, 9 mm and 0.30 bore weapons were used in the crime. “As of now, the number of assailants is not clear but at least 6-7 persons were involved,” he said.

Chief medical officer Mansa Ranjit Rai said the two injured, who were identified as Gurwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh of Moosa village, were referred to a Patiala hospital.

Bhawra said the killing was the result of an inter-gang rivalry, adding that Lawrence Bishnoi Group and Canada-based singer Goldy Brar are involved in the killing.

Bhawra has ordered the setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON