Sidhu surrenders, sent to Patiala Central jail in road rage case

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday surrendered before Patiala chief judicial magistrate (CJM) to serve the one-year prison term handed out to him by Supreme Court in a 1988 road rage case on Thursday.

Nearly 45 minutes after Sidhu walked into the courtroom around 4 pm, CJM Amit Malhan signed off on the conviction warrant and ordered him to be sent to Patiala central jail after a quick medical checkup at Mata Kaushlya Hospital.

Sidhu’s lawyer HPS Verma told court that the former Punjab Congress chief, aged 58, underwent surgery, is on medication and needs a special diet which should not include wheat flour. “We have apprised the court about medical and special food facilities,” Sidhu’s media adviser Surinder Dalla said, hoping that the court would consider the request.

Punjab’s additional director general of police Verinder Kumar made a quick visit to Patiala central jail to take stock of the security arrangements near the barrack where Sidhu is expected to be lodged.

Sidhu was later lodged in barrack number 10 along with four other inmates, people familiar with the matter said.

