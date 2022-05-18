Sidhu targets Mann, Kejriwal as Punjab sees farmers' protest again: ‘Don't run to…'

Senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu hit out at Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday amid farmers’ protest in the state over various demands including a bonus on wheat. In a series of tweets, the cricketer-turned-politician warned Mann of losing credibility, alleging that the IT cell of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was making “disparaging and derogatory” remarks against the protesting farmers on social media. He urged Mann to not collide with farmers “who constitute 60% of” Punjab’s population and are “the backbone of” the state’s economy.

He further asked the Punjab chief minister to “amicably settle their issues”, suggesting that more than “70% of your problems will vanish.”

“No One has ever won a battle against the farmers,” Sidhu wrote.

The farmers' agitation near the Chandigarh-Mohali border continued on Wednesday after they were stopped from heading to the state's capital to raise various demands. Mann called the protest unwarranted and undesirable and urged the farmers to stop mere sloganeering and join hands with the state government for checking the depleting water table in Punjab.

"I am ready to meet them (farmers), but 'Murdabad' (sloganeering) is not the way... I myself am a farmer's son... When I am saying basmati and moong dal will be on MSP...At least put in efforts... Not everything can be 'Murdabad'," he said.

Sidhu said that there’s no scientific study that proves direct sowing saves water, adding that direct sowing won't be possible for 80% of farmers who have burnt stubble and have “initiated 'Paneeri' (saplings). He urged the AAP leader to be “truthful” to the farmers if there’s a problem of electricity supply.

Welcoming the Punjab government’s announcement of a minimum support price on basmati and moong dal, Sidhu called on the chief minister to convene a Cabinet and notify it for “farmers to believe.”

“As far as 'Murdabad' is concerned you hv done 'Muradabad' all your life in the opposition, please tune ur ears respectfully to the 'Ann-daata'. Dont run to Delhi for solutions. @ArvindKejriwal has a history of showing his back to farmers, by notifying 1 of 3 black laws in Delhi,” he tweeted.

