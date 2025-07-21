Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday announced significant progress under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive State Road Development Plan, a people-centric initiative aimed at bridging infrastructure gaps in the state's most neglected and remote regions. Significant progress made under CM road development plan in Arunachal: Khandu

Khandu said the roadmap for infrastructure development in Arunachal must not be dictated solely by national priorities, but rather by the everyday needs of people residing in its scattered hamlets and difficult terrains.

"To ensure inclusive development, it is imperative that highways and roads are built not just where national priorities align, but where our people live, work, and serve," he said in a social media post.

The chief minister said the ambitious state-driven initiative has already seen ₹965.99 crore sanctioned, resulting in the completion of over 393.57 km of road length in challenging areas, many of which fall outside the conventional national planning radar.

"This is a reflection of our improved financial health and our determination to ensure no village is left behind," Khandu said, adding that the government will continue to invest in connectivity to uplift lives and empower communities.

During the day, the chief minister convened a meeting with Director General of Border Roads Organisation Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, at his office, to review progress on vital infrastructure projects being implemented by the Border Roads Organisation .

The meeting was also attended by senior officials from BRO Projects Arunank, Brahmank, and Udayak.

Taking to social media, Khandu wrote, "Sat down with Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, Director General of Border Roads, along with senior officers from Projects Arunank, Brahmank, and Udayak. We discussed how to further strengthen road infrastructure across Arunachal, with a special focus on our remote and border regions."

The discussions revolved around scaling up last-mile connectivity in the border areas, which not only strengthens national security but also uplifts rural economies and improves local livelihoods.

He lauded the BRO for its commendable efforts in executing projects in some of the most treacherous terrains of the state.

"BRO has been doing outstanding work connecting communities, boosting the local economy, and reinforcing national security in our most difficult areas," Khandu added.

