Gangtok, Sikkim celebrated the 79th Independence Day on Friday, with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang hoisting the national flag at the Palzor Stadium here. Sikkim celebrates Independence Day; CM awards people for taking care of elderly parents

He took a ride in an open jeep to take guards from the Sikkim Police personnel.

The chief minister later handed over ₹1 lakh each to 22, out of the total 199, as the Shrawan Kumar award for taking care of their elderly parents.

The other awardees received it in their respective districts during the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

Earlier in the day, Tamang also unfurled the national flag at his official residence Mintokgang.

"As we celebrate this historic day, let us reaffirm our pledge to uphold the sanctity of our constitution and dedicate ourselves to the welfare, unity, and development of our beloved nation," Tamang said.

In a message circulated earlier, the chief minister extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the people of the state.

"Today, we join the entire country in celebrating the spirit of freedom, sacrifices of our freedom fighters, and strength of our great democracy," he said.

"The Independence Day is not just a reminder of our liberation from colonial rule, but also a call to uphold the values of unity, integrity, and resilience that define our nation," the CM said and called upon the citizens to remember with gratitude the countless men and women who had laid down their lives for the freedom of India.

Referring to Sikkim, he said that his government remains fully committed to building a self-reliant, equitable, and prosperous state where every child will have quality education, every youth opportunity, every farmer dignity, and every family a secure future.

"Our focus is on clean energy, organic farming, digital connectivity, skill development, and tourism will continue to drive our growth in the years ahead," Tamang said.

Independence Day was also celebrated elsewhere in the Himalayan state.

