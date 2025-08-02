Gangtok, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday chaired the final review meeting of the State High Level Committee on ethnographic study of 12 left out communities. Sikkim CM chairs review meeting of SHLC on ethnographic study of 12 left out communities

The Sikkim government had set up a 12-member committee late last year to conduct a study and make recommendations to the Centre for the inclusion of 12 communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes .

The Anthropological Survey of India Director BV Sharma and JNU professor Mahendra P Lama are the Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the committee.

"Today, I chaired the final review meeting on the ethnographic reports of 12 left out communities of Sikkim at Samman Bhawan," Tamang said in a social media post.

These reports under preparation by the SSHLC after months of detailed research and consultation mark an important step towards securing the Scheduled Tribe status for 12 left out communities in Sikkim, the CM said.

The chief minister said that it is for the first time that the unique history, culture, and identity of these 12 communities - Bhujel, Gurung, Jogi, Khas, Kirat Rai, Kirat Dewan Yakha, Majhi, Mangar, Newar, Sanyasi, Sunuwar , and Thami - have been comprehensively documented.

"I am proud that these reports which are aimed at fulfilling the criteria required for inclusion in the ST list by addressing all queries raised by central agencies in the past," he said.

Tamang said that it has been resolved to finalise the reports at the earliest for submission to the Government of India so that the formal process for ST recognition could be initiated expeditiously.

"These reports are living testaments to our collective heritage and a celebration of our unity in diversity," the chief minister said, adding that he was optimistic that the ongoing efforts will bear fruit and bring Sikkim closer to the vision of an inclusive and 'Viksit Bharat'-2047.

