Sikkim to allow entry of foreigners carrying negative RT-PCR report

Sikkim has partially relaxed a ban on the entry of foreign nationals and instead made it mandatory for them to carry an RT-PCR negative report for entry into the state.

The eastern state shares international borders with Nepal, Bhutan and China. The ban was imposed last week due to the threat of the Omicron variant of the Sars-Cov-2 virus.

“All foreigners including those from Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh who are already in India for more than 10 days and are travelling to Sikkim shall be permitted to enter the state provided they produce a negative RT-PCR test report conducted within 72 hours of their entry to the state,” said an order issued by SC Gupta, chief secretary of Sikkim.

Sikkim had banned entry of foreign nationals in March last year following the outbreak of Covid-19 cases in India. It was also one of the few states to announce an early ban on the entry of people from outside the state, last year.

The four-day-long Sikkim Global Film Festival, which was supposed to begin on December 10 in Gangtok has already been called off.

The state till Tuesday has reported 405 deaths due to Covid 19 and 32,382 positive cases out of which 31,438 have recovered. Eight new Covid-19 cases were reported on Tuesday apart from 24 recoveries.

The Centre has designated European countries, including the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel as “at-risk” since the Omicron variant is believed to have spread to these countries first.