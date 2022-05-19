Since 2009, 10 washed away in drains in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: It has been 13 years since Bharathi’s then 5-year-old son Abhishek was washed away in a stormwater drain during torrential rain in Bengaluru on May 31, 2009. Though it’s been over a decade, it difficult for Bharathi to accept the fact her son is dead since his body hasn’t been found yet.

Abhishek is among the 10 people who have been washed in the stormwater drains since 2009. Bodies of four of them, including Abhishek, have been buried unceremoniously in the sludge and garbage after attempts to retrieve the bodies failed due to the pathetic conditions of these stormwater drains.

“It was the day before he was to join Class 1. He was very excited about his new uniform and bag,” Bharathi recollected. “It was pouring that night and I was supposed to give food to my husband who was at work. We started walking after the rain stopped but the roads were flooded. As we were walking there was an autorickshaw coming from the other side. So I got to the footpath and kept Abhishek on the footpath as well,” she recollected.

Before she realised it, the five-year-old fell into the stormwater drain through a gap on the footpath. “I just saw a glimpse of his head. In those few seconds I turned to see if any other vehicle was coming, he was gone,” she said.

Even 13 years after the incident, flooding on the road gives Bharathi anxiety and memories gush back. In the years that followed Bharathi had shifted houses because the sight of the footpath where she lost her son was unbearable. The family now lives 50 km away, but while visiting their relatives, Bharathi is reminded of the tragedy all over again.

“They searched for his body for 14 days. They couldn’t find him. They told me that at some point, because of the moving water the body will be recovered. I waited for a year, but nothing happened. It’s hard for me to believe that my son is dead because I have not seen his body,” he said.

The last victim who suffered a fate similar to Abhishek was a six-year-old girl playing by the retaining wall of a stormwater drain near Marathahalli. On May 10, 2021, she was washed away in the drain filled with rainwater.

Mallika N, the youngest daughter of Nityananda Kuli and Boni Kuli, was among a group of children playing near the drain. Mallika was trying to chase a boy when she slipped into the drain, police said. Nityananda worked as a security guard and Boni was a housekeeper in a private apartment near the drain. Seven families, all from Assam, live in makeshift sheds near the drain and most of them work as housekeepers or security guards in the apartment. Her body too was not recovered.

Out of these people who have been washed away, seven were children, including a three-year-old.

According to rescue experts at the Karnataka fire and emergency department, there is little hope of finding someone who has been washed away in the stormwater drain and the conditions inside these stormwater drains are such that it threatens the lives of those trying to retrieve these bodies. “These drains have toxic fumes inside them and it is not possible to enter without breathing apparatus. Most of the drains have not been maintained for years and there is so much garbage within them that even if a child’s body is buried in it, we won’t be able to see it,” said a regional fire officer rank officer in Bengaluru, who didn’t want to be named.

The officer said that in several cases the department had brought in experts from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), who have better equipment than the fire and rescue department, but even they had to call off several search operations because they had become life-threatening.

The root of the problem eventually comes down to the lack of security measures and maintenance of the drains. Bengaluru’s stormwater drain network is nearly 850km, however, on September 15, 2021, the CAG had pulled up the agencies for inefficiency in identifying and managing stormwater drains in the city. Since 2019-20, BBMP has been giving annual maintenance contracts for drain maintenance, but this covers only 45% of the total drains in the city, which is 377 km out of 842 km, said the CAG report. The situation is worse in peripheral areas of Bengaluru, where contracts are given for cleaning less than 50% of the drain length. Over that, no civic agency conducted drain inspection or maintains reports on the city, according to the CAG.

Trilok Chandra, Special commissioner, BBMP, while addressing the media on Monday, said that even in 2022, contracts have been given for cleaning 440 km of drains in the city

Amidst growing public anger over the state of infrastructure in Bengaluru, the State Government had also announced ₹1,500 crore for taking up various drain related works, including strengthening of retaining walls, desilting and widening of drains. A senior civic official said that the short-term tender had been floated for the drafting of the master plan and had been opened around five days ago. The financial bid was being scrutinised and once completed, the tender would be sent to the State Government for approval.

Talking about the condition of the storm water drains in the city, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that funds have been earmarked to make the stormwater drains better. “I have asked officials to clear the bottlenecks in the stormwater drains. We had even set aside ₹1,600 crore for this task, but still, there are problems. There are 800 km of drains and only around 409 km are complete. No work on these issues has been taken up in the past but we will start it from this year,” Bommai said on Wednesday.

