Since Article 370 move, 1,697 Kashmiri Pandits posted in govt depts: MHA

New Delhi: The ministry of home affairs on Wednesday informed Parliament that 1,697 Kashmiri Pandits have been appointed in various government departments by the Jammu and Kashmir administration since August 5, 2019, when article 370 was abrogated from the erstwhile state and it was broken up into two union territories.

Responding to question in the Rajya Sabha, union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said that as per data provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, 44,684 Kashmiri migrant families were registered with the Office of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants), Jammu, comprising 1,54,712 individuals.

“In order to rehabilitate Kashmiri migrant families, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has appointed 1,697 such persons since August 5, 2019 and selected additional 1,140 persons in this regard,” he said.

The government said in August last year that nine properties in Jammu & Kashmir have been given back to Kashmiri Hindus who fled the Valley due to terrorist violence in the early 1990s. It had said at the time that the government was taking steps to restore several ancestral properties of Kashmiri Hindu families that left the region between 1990 and 1992.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre effectively revoked Article 370, which bestowed special status to the erstwhile state, and Article 35A, which barred non-locals from buying or owning immovable property in Jammu & Kashmir, settling there permanently, or availing benefits of state-sponsored scholarship schemes. The constitutional provision acknowledged the special status of the (then) state of Jammu & Kashmir in terms of autonomy and its ability to formulate laws for the state’s permanent residents.

J&K is currently governed by the Centre through Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. Union home minister Amit Shah recently said last month that as soon as the situation becomes normal, (J&K’s) statehood would be restored, stating the Union government’s position. “Delimitation has started and soon elections will be held. I’ve given assurance in the Lok Sabha that as soon as the situation becomes normal in Jammu and Kashmir, statehood will be given back to J&K.”

Responding to a separate query, Rai said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that 439 terrorists and 109 security personnel were killed in 541 terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was repealed.

Rai said 98 civilians were also killed in these incidents and private properties worth about ₹5.3 crore were damaged.

“During these incidents, no significant public property has been damaged,” he added.