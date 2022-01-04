Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Sindhutai Sapkal will be remembered for her noble service to society: PM Modi
india news

Sindhutai Sapkal will be remembered for her noble service to society: PM Modi

Modi tweeted, "Dr Sindhutai Sapkal will be remembered for her noble service to society. Due to her efforts, many children could lead a better quality of life.
Sapkal, known as "orphan children's mother", died following a heart attack at a private hospital in Pune.(ANI)
Updated on Jan 04, 2022 11:52 PM IST
PTI |

Paying tribute to renowned social worker Sindhutai Sapkal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that many children could lead a better quality of life due to her efforts. 

Sapkal, known as "orphan children's mother", died following a heart attack at a private hospital in Pune. A recipient of Padma Shri, she was 75.

Modi tweeted, "Dr Sindhutai Sapkal will be remembered for her noble service to society. Due to her efforts, many children could lead a better quality of life.

"She also did a lot of work among marginalised communities. Pained by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," he said.

RELATED STORIES

Besides the Padma award, she received more than 750 awards and honours. She used the award money to build shelters for orphans. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Arvind Kejriwal
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP