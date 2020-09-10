Singapore envoy to India presents credentials via video

india

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 18:01 IST

Singapore’s new high commissioner Simon Wong Wie Kuen presented his credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday, pledging to take forward ties between the two countries in areas ranging from trade to security.

Speaking at the virtual ceremony for the presentation of his credentials, Wong noted that Singapore has become the number one investor in India since 2018. Singapore’s cumulative investment in India between 1990 and 2019 amounted to $85 billion.

Even amid the Covid-19 crisis, Singapore’s companies have pledged $2 billion in investments in India between August last year and August 2020, and the two sides have a long-standing strategic partnership in defence and homeland security, he said.

Kovind expressed his appreciation for the Singapore government’s efforts to address the Indian diaspora’s concerns related to the Covid-19 pandemic and said such mutual cooperation strengthens the ties of friendship and trust between the two countries.

The president also thanked Singapore for its support to India at multilateral fora and for the country’s election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2021-22.

This year marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Singapore.

Prior to his posting in New Delhi, Wong was Singapore’s trade representative to Taiwan during 2015-20, and deputy secretary (international) in the foreign ministry during 2012-15. A career diplomat who joined the foreign service in 1990, Wong has covered several portfolios including the Americas, Europe and northeast Asia.

His overseas assignments included postings in Seoul, Beijing and Hanoi, where he served as ambassador during 2009-12.