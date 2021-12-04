Singer Moosewala joins Congress ahead of Punjab polls

Months ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was booked last year for allegedly promoting gun culture through one of his songs, joined the Congress on Friday.

The 28-year-old singer joined the party here in the presence of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab party affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary and cabinet ministers Raj Kumar Verka and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. He, along with Sidhu, Chaudhary and Warring, later met party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

“I am joining the Congress to correct the system. One has to be in the system to bring about changes. I have joined politics to give representation to the underprivileged sections of society,” Moosewala said after being inducted into the party.

Welcoming the singer on board, Channi said Moosewala, who belongs to a village in Mansa district, knows the aspiration of the youth in Punjab. “It is an honour for the party. He will bring youngsters along for the party’s victory in the upcoming elections,” he said.

Sidhu said Moosewala had earned a name in the music industry and was keen on performing equally well in politics. “Not only youngsters, people of all age groups like Moosewala. He has a unique style and is a youth icon,” Sidhu said.

Later in the day, Sidhu shared on Twitter a picture of their meeting with Gandhi and said, “Brothers in arms with Boss”.

Chaudhary said Moosewala “will raise a voice for the under-privileged”.

Moosewala was booked last year for allegedly promoting violence and gun culture through his song “Sanju”. He was earlier booked under various provisions of the Arms Act and the Disaster Management Act in Barnala after his photographs of firing an AK-47 rifle at a firing range during the Covid lockdown surfaced on social media. A case registered against him in this regard is pending.

Asked how Moosewala, who faced allegations of promoting gun culture in his songs, will give direction to the youth, Warring said, “The person who has 10 crore followers means he has already given direction to the youth, that’s why people are following him.”

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh took strong exception to the induction of Moosewala. In a statement, he said the Congress support to “such criminal elements” in society was a warning bell for the state.

(With PTI inputs)