Singer Vaishali Bursala killed by friend to whom she gave 25 lakh loan: Cops

The Gujarat police on Saturday said that they have cracked the murder case of Vaishali Bursala, a 34-year-old folk singer who was found dead in the back-seat of her car on August 28 on the banks of a river in Pardi taluka of Valsad district. She was famous for singing garbas during the nine-night Navratri festivals.

District superintendent of police (SP), Rajdeepsinh Zala said that investigations showed that it was her friend Babita Kaushik who was the mastermind behind Vaishali’ death and she hired contract killers by paying a sum of ₹8 lakh to kill her.

Babita borrowed ₹25 lakh from Vaishali and was under pressure to repay, according to Zala. To evade the loan payment, Babita gave money to a contract killer to kill her friend, he added.

Vaishali’s husband, Hitesh Bulsara, a guitarist, lodged a missing complaint on the morning of August 29. The police, on being informed about a woman found dead in a car on the banks of the Par River, identified her as the singer. The mobile phone of the deceased and the car keys were missing from the crime scene. The postmortem report of Vaishali showed that she was strangled to death. The police sent teams for technical surveillance, acquiring CCTV footage from various locations and for availing information from various witnesses.

On the day of the murder, Babita lured Vaishali to meet her near an abandoned diamond factory under the pretext that she would return the loan amount there. Babita parked her two-wheeler 1km away from the factory and took an auto-rickshaw to reach the spot. When Vaishali reached the factory in her car, her killers were already there waiting for her, according to police investigation.

Babita, along with the contract killers, took Vaishal’s dead body in her car and left it near Par River. CCTV footages of the factory site and other places have pointed a finger to Babita as being the prime accused in the matter, according to police.

More arrests are likely to take place and the police are looking for the contract killers.

Babita, who is nine months pregnant, earlier tried to throw the police off track in their investigation but later confessed to her crime, according to Valsad police. To be sure, a confession or disclosure statement of any person made before a police officer is not admissible as evidence before a court unless it is backed by other evidence. Only a confession before a judge is admissible as evidence against an accused.

The police had to deal sensitively with Babita given her health condition, they said.