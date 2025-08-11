New Delhi, Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday were adjourned till the post-lunch session within minutes of assembly, as Opposition MPs continued to raise the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. SIR continues to rock Rajya Sabha, proceedings adjourned till 2 pm

Soon after listed official papers were laid on the table of the House, slogan shouting Opposition MPs moved into aisles and well of the House raising the issue of SIR, leading to proceedings being adjourned till 2 pm.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected 29 notices that invoked Rule 267, which allows suspension of listed business to discuss matters being raised in them.

Without indicating the subject, he said the notices were received on five different subjects.

As many as 11 notices, he said, did not contain a motion drawn in proper terms to obtain a decision of the House.

"Remaining 18 notices seek discussion on a matter which is sub judice and these notices also do not contain proper motion as per the requirement of Rule 267," he said, adding he had last week stated that there are restrictions on discussing matters that are before the courts.

The Supreme Court is hearing petitions filed against SIR.

"The sub judice principle was included in rules of procedure for avoiding any undue influence of any discussion in Parliament on a case pending in a court," he said.

He went on to state that Rule 238 prohibits discussion on a person in high authority except on a substantive motion. "Additionally there are precedence and relevant ruling to say that Rule 267 can be used to raise issues which are rarest of rare in nature. Since none of the notices are in adherence to the requirements of the rules, I am not admitting any of the notices."

Opposition MPs reacted to the ruling with slogan shouting and moving into ailes and well of the House.

As opposition MPs shouted slogans over what they allege as 'vote chori' being done through SIR, Harivansh asked listed Zero Hour, where matters of public importance are raised by members, to be taken up.

He said Zero Hour and Question Hour are member's time.

In the current Monsoon Session of Parliament, Rajya Sabha had the opportunity to take up 210 Zero Hour mentions, 210 starred questions and 210 special mentions so far, he said.

"However, due to continuous disruptions, we have been able to take up only 14 starred questions, five Zero Hour submissions and 17 special mentions. Because of the disruptions, we have lost 62 hours and 25 minutes of the session so far," he said, asking Zero Hour to be taken up.

With opposition MPs unrelenting, Harivansh adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Earlier, Harivansh said some members raised objections to certain observations by the chair regarding rule 267 at the last sitting on August 8. "I wish to clarify that it was not intended to offend any honorable member. I leave it to the wisdom of honorable members to comply with the rules and directions imparted by the Chair on this subject and that the precious time of the House is not lost."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.