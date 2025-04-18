Menu Explore
PTI |
Apr 18, 2025 03:44 PM IST

SIT chargesheet in Hathras stampede 'bundle of lies', claims Bhole Baba's lawyer

Hathras , The Special Investigation Team's chargesheet in the Hathras satsang stampede case came under sharp criticism in a court on Friday, with Supreme Court advocate A P Singh, representing Bhole Baba, describing it as a "bundle of lies" influenced by media and political pressure.

The chargesheet was discussed during a hearing in the district court here in connection with the stampede in Sikandrarao tehsil on July 2 last year which claimed 121 lives, most of them women and children during a religious gathering addressed by Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba.

Talking to reporters after the court proceedings, Singh, who is also representing all accused in the matter, said, "The SIT's chargesheet is nothing but a bundle of lies. It has been prepared hastily under media pressure, government influence and public outrage. Innocent people have been wrongly implicated."

He added that detailed arguments were submitted in the court to highlight the alleged inconsistencies and flaws in the investigation.

"It is already becoming clear in the court that this chargesheet is fabricated. The truth will soon come to light and justice will prevail," he asserted.

Singh said out of the 11 event organisers, eight have already secured bail from the high court. "Only three individuals, chief organiser Devprakash Madhukar along with Mukesh and Megh Singh, remain in judicial custody," he said.

The court has scheduled the next hearing in the case for May 2, when further arguments are expected.

The tragic incident had drawn national attention, prompting the formation of a high-level SIT to probe the circumstances that led to the deadly stampede.

Surajpal alias Bhole Baba is not mentioned as an accused in the police FIR.

Event organisers are accused in the FIR over the event, where authorities found that the crowd had swollen to over 2 lakhs, much beyond the permitted limit of 80,000.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / India News / SIT chargesheet in Hathras stampede 'bundle of lies', claims Bhole Baba's lawyer
